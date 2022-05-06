BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.26 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $5.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

