Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.3-183.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.
BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.48.
Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $31.24 on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.32.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
