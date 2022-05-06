Benchmark Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $275.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Shares of EXPE opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

