Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Belden updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

Belden stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 237,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Belden alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Belden by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.