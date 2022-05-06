Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research restated their buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Standpoint Research currently has a C$8.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

TSE:BTE opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.86. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

