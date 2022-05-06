Barrington Research Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $160.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

