Barclays Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $13.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $969.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

