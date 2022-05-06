Barclays Raises ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $38.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

CHX stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ChampionX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

