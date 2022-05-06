Barclays Boosts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €313.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($310.53) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.74.

REMYY stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

