Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 770

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.62) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 742 ($9.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 797.83 ($9.97).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 768.40 ($9.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,839.23). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.16), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,675,114.27).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.