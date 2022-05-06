Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.47.
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.