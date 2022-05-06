Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.