Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

