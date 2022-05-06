Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030082 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

