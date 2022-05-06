Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.43.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

