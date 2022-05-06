AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.20.

AUDC stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

