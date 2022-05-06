ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.39.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$45.63 on Monday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

