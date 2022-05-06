AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $19.42 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

