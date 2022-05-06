Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 0% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 34,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 75,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

