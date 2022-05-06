Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Arteris alerts:

AIP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,234. Arteris has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.