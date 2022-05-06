Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

ARKO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 554,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,577. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,961 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 812,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 452,090 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

