argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($357.89) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.72.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $320.34 on Tuesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -20.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.