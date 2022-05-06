Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,418. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
