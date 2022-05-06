Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,418. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.