Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON ARBB opened at GBX 955 ($11.93) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 799.98 ($9.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,165 ($14.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 950.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.83. The stock has a market cap of £143.47 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

