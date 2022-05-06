Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

