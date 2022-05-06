Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.