Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Micron Technology comprises about 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480,111. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

