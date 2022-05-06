Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

