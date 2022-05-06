Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.