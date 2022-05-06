Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

