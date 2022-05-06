Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $4,447,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $20.66. 368,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

