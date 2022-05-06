Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. First Horizon makes up 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

