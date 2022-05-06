Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

