Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 480,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

