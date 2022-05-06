Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.91. 1,592,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,482. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.83. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

