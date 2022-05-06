Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.46. 18,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,546. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

