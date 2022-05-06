APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
APG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.
A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.
About APi Group (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.