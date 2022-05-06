APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

APG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of APi Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

