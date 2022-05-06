ApeSwap Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00211736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00220396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039920 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.70 or 2.00019367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.