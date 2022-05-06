Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $503.57

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$7.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.