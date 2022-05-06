Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 529,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

