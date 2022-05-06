Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will report $143.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.87 million. FB Financial reported sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $574.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,981,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

