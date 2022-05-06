Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 2,696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000.

EPIX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 11,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

