Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 2,696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000.
EPIX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 11,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57.
About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
