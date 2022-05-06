Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 47,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 372,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

