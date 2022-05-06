Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $20.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.51. 154,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.03. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

