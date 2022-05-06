AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of up low to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.33 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.44.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

