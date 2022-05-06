Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.70. The company had a trading volume of 595,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,297. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

