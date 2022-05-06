Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -218.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

