Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alstom from €50.00 ($52.63) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alstom from €38.00 ($40.00) to €37.50 ($39.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

