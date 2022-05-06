Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

