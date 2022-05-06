Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.