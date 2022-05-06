Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.85. 94,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.86.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

